莱雷公主度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
俯瞰壮丽的佩奇山，3 星级莱雷公主水疗度假村 (SHA Plus+) 为您提供甲米热带天堂的壮丽景色，同时为您提供所有同类设施。设施包括迷你超市、游泳池、儿童游泳池以及会议和宴会设施。旅游咨询台还可以安排皮划艇、大象徒步、观光、浮潜和水肺潜水等短途旅行。奥南海滩位于甲米海洋国家公园内，距离甲米镇 17 公里。要预订您的住宿，请使用我们安全的在线预订表格。