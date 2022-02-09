KRABI TEST & GO

莱雷公主度假村及水疗中心 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
通过
3076条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 0
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 1
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 2
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 3
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 4
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 5
+47 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

俯瞰壮丽的佩奇山，3 星级莱雷公主水疗度假村 (SHA Plus+) 为您提供甲米热带天堂的壮丽景色，同时为您提供所有同类设施。设施包括迷你超市、游泳池、儿童游泳池以及会议和宴会设施。旅游咨询台还可以安排皮划艇、大象徒步、观光、浮潜和水肺潜水等短途旅行。奥南海滩位于甲米海洋国家公园内，距离甲米镇 17 公里。要预订您的住宿，请使用我们安全的在线预订表格。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是莱雷公主度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 莱雷公主度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

145/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Amphur Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
现场悬崖景观别墅
9.1

221 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
甲米查达度假村
7.5

634 评论
฿-1
甲米拉普拉亚度假村
8

1021 评论
฿-1
小度假村
8.1

900 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU