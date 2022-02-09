KRABI TEST & GO

Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8
rating with
3076 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 0
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 1
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 2
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 3
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 4
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 5
+47 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Overlooking the magnificent Petch Mountain, the 3-star Railay Princess Resort & Spa (SHA Plus+) offers a breathtaking view of the tropical paradise of Krabi while providing you with all the facilities of its class. Facilities include a mini mart, swimming pool, kid’s pool, and conference and banquet facilities. A tour desk can also arrange for excursions like kayaking, elephant trekking, sightseeing, snorkelling, and scuba diving. Situated in Krabi’s Marine National Park, Ao Nang Beach is just a short distance away with Krabi Town 17km away. To reserve your stay, please use our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Railay Princess Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Railay Princess Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

145/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Amphur Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

Partner Hotels

SAii Phi Phi Island Village
8.7
rating with
3402 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Diamond Cave Resort & Spa
6.7
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Rayavadee Hotel
9.3
rating with
1023 reviews
From ฿-1
The Scene Cliff View Villas
9.1
rating with
221 reviews
From ฿-1
Peace Laguna Resort
8.1
rating with
3503 reviews
From ฿-1
Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn
7.9
rating with
2864 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi Cha Da Resort
7.5
rating with
634 reviews
From ฿-1
Krabi La Playa Resort
8
rating with
1021 reviews
From ฿-1
The Small Resort
8.1
rating with
900 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU