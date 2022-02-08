ライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

部屋 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

壮大なペッチマウンテンを見下ろす3つ星のライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、クラビの熱帯の楽園の息を呑むような景色を眺めながら、クラスのすべての設備を提供します。施設には、ミニマート、スイミングプール、キッズプール、会議施設、宴会施設があります。ツアーデスクでは、カヤック、象のトレッキング、観光、シュノーケリング、スキューバダイビングなどの小旅行を手配することもできます。クラビの海洋国立公園内にあるアオナンビーチまでわずか17km、クラビタウンまでわずかです。滞在を予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用してください。

