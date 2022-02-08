ライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
壮大なペッチマウンテンを見下ろす3つ星のライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、クラビの熱帯の楽園の息を呑むような景色を眺めながら、クラスのすべての設備を提供します。施設には、ミニマート、スイミングプール、キッズプール、会議施設、宴会施設があります。ツアーデスクでは、カヤック、象のトレッキング、観光、シュノーケリング、スキューバダイビングなどの小旅行を手配することもできます。クラビの海洋国立公園内にあるアオナンビーチまでわずか17km、クラビタウンまでわずかです。滞在を予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用してください。