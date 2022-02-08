KRABI TEST & GO

ライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8

3076レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 0
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 1
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 2
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 3
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 4
Railay Princess Resort & Spa - Image 5
+47 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

壮大なペッチマウンテンを見下ろす3つ星のライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ（SHA Plus +）は、クラビの熱帯の楽園の息を呑むような景色を眺めながら、クラスのすべての設備を提供します。施設には、ミニマート、スイミングプール、キッズプール、会議施設、宴会施設があります。ツアーデスクでは、カヤック、象のトレッキング、観光、シュノーケリング、スキューバダイビングなどの小旅行を手配することもできます。クラビの海洋国立公園内にあるアオナンビーチまでわずか17km、クラビタウンまでわずかです。滞在を予約するには、安全なオンライン予約フォームを使用してください。

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
ライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す ライレイプリンセスリゾート＆スパ
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

145/1 Moo 2, Ao Nang, Amphur Muang, Railay, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

パートナーホテル

サイピピ島村
8.7
との評価
3402 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

ダイヤモンドケーブリゾート＆スパ
6.7
との評価
553 レビュー
から ฿-1
ラヤヴァディーホテル
9.3
との評価
1023 レビュー
から ฿-1
シーンクリフビューヴィラ
9.1
との評価
221 レビュー
から ฿-1
ピースラグーナリゾート
8.1
との評価
3503 レビュー
から ฿-1
バケーションビレッジプラナンイン
7.9
との評価
2864 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビチャダリゾート
7.5
との評価
634 レビュー
から ฿-1
クラビラプラヤリゾート
8
との評価
1021 レビュー
から ฿-1
スモールリゾート
8.1
との評価
900 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU