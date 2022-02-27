BANGKOK TEST & GO

Prestige Suites Nana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
通过
23条评论进行评分
更新于 February 27, 2022
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 0
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 1
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 2
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 3
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 4
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 5
+4 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Prestige Suites is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Prestige Suites is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 27 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Prestige Suites.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Prestige Suites Nana的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Prestige Suites Nana
查看所有评论

地址/地图

6/28-29 Soi Sukhumvit 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9

2381 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU