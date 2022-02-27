BANGKOK TEST & GO

Prestige Suites Nana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
оценка с
23
Обновление February 27, 2022
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 0
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 1
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 2
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 3
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 4
Prestige Suites Nana - Image 5
+4 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Prestige Suites is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Prestige Suites is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 27 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Prestige Suites.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Prestige Suites Nana , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Prestige Suites Nana
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

6/28-29 Soi Sukhumvit 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Отель Eleven Бангкок Сукхумвит 11
8.9
рейтинг с
830 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
рейтинг с
815 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
рейтинг с
2381 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU