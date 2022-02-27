BANGKOK TEST & GO

Prestige Suites Nana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.3
Bewertung mit
23 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 27, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Offering quality accommodations in the business, shopping, restaurants district of Bangkok, Prestige Suites is a popular pick for both business and leisure travelers. The property lies from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Prestige Suites is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. 27 rooms spread over floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Comforts such as flat screen television, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee can be found in selected rooms. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Prestige Suites.

Adresse / Karte

6/28-29 Soi Sukhumvit 3 (Nana Nua), Sukhumvit Road, Khlongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

