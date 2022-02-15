BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
通过
9655条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 0
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 1
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 2
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 3
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 4
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) is not only widely regarded as Bangkok’s premier 5-star plus hotel, but much of the Asian region holds that view, reflected in several major awards presented over the last few years. Strategically located adjacent to the popular MBK shopping and office complex and within easy walking distance of the city's entertainment and classy shopping hub, visitors are amazed at the diversity of Siam Square, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and Central World Plaza. Additionally, the hotel is linked to the BTS skytrain for easy transport to other Bangkok attractions. The Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) features renowned restaurants and a 9,000sqm Olympic Club with basketball, tennis, squash, badminton, ping-pong, a gym, aerobics studio, outdoor swimming pool, and spa. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified).

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4

7337 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3

307 评论
฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4

58 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU