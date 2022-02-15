BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
คะแนนจาก
9655
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 15, 2022
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 0
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 1
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 2
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 3
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 4
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 5
Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) is not only widely regarded as Bangkok’s premier 5-star plus hotel, but much of the Asian region holds that view, reflected in several major awards presented over the last few years. Strategically located adjacent to the popular MBK shopping and office complex and within easy walking distance of the city's entertainment and classy shopping hub, visitors are amazed at the diversity of Siam Square, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and Central World Plaza. Additionally, the hotel is linked to the BTS skytrain for easy transport to other Bangkok attractions. The Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) features renowned restaurants and a 9,000sqm Olympic Club with basketball, tennis, squash, badminton, ping-pong, a gym, aerobics studio, outdoor swimming pool, and spa. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified).

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

