Sindhorn Midtown - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Sindhorn Midtown以优先方式，以及Sindhorn Midtown从你会直接收取货款。

Sindhorn Midtown rests in the neighborhood of Langsuan, giving you easy access to both Sukhumvit and Silom. Chill out, hang around and sync in with the city. Sindhorn Midtown is your Ploenchit hotel, your hub in Bangkok city, your home away from home.

As a SHA Extra Plus certified hotel, Sindhorn Midtown offers Test & Go Add-On Package for Day 1 and Day 5 as per below details:

Day 1 Package 1 person starts from THB 4,300- 2 persons starts from THB 7,000-

Includes:

  • 1-way airport transfer (Airport - Hospital - Hotel)
  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

Day 5 Package 1 person starts from THB 2,700- 2 persons starts from THB 5,400-

Includes:

  • RT-PCR test

Additional Charge:

  • Overnight accommodation package of your choice.
  • Rapid result for RT-PCR test at THB 1,500- per person.
  • Additional Limousine transfer from Hotel to Hospital is available upon request with special rate.
  • Upgrade your airport transfer up to 4 persons for a fee.

The rate above is SHA+ Add On Package that applicable for any room package booked with Sindhorn Midtown. For more information or to book, contact us at email [email protected]

68 Langsuan Road, Lumpini, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

