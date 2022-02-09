BANGKOK TEST & GO

Klub Hotel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
2605条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 0
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 1
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 2
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 3
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 4
Klub Hotel Bangkok - Image 5
+26 相片
快速反应
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Klub Hotel Bangkok以优先方式，以及Klub Hotel Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

• Amendment can be made once free of charge before 3 days of your arrival date. • Refund in the case of change in government policy • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 23
฿13,498 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Premier Room 24
฿13,698 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,198 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,199 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,199 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 素食餐
  • 工作空间

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Klub Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 1.9 KM away and the airport can be reached within 33 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Klub Hotel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Klub Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, kids club, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Klub Hotel Bangkok.

Hotel Offer Brochure

地址/地图

22/1 Petchburi Road Soi 13, Phayathai, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

