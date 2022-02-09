Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与Klub Hotel Bangkok以优先方式，以及Klub Hotel Bangkok从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy • Amendment can be made once free of charge before 3 days of your arrival date. • Refund in the case of change in government policy • 72 hrs. pre-COVID test result is positive. • Flight cancelled/postponed. Official documents or evidence will need to be submitted for booking amendments

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 特别优惠 单击请求查看 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room 23 m² ฿13,498 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,998 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,999 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿3,999 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

素食餐

工作空间 最大值 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Premier Room 24 m² ฿13,698 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,198 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,199 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,199 - 5th Day Test & Go 要求预订 快速请求（2次点击） BOOKMARK 特征 7-11购买

互联网-无线上网

未婚夫妇

素食餐

工作空间

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Klub Hotel Bangkok is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. The city center is merely 1.9 KM away and the airport can be reached within 33 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Klub Hotel Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace, taxi service to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. The ambiance of Klub Hotel Bangkok is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, additional toilet, clothes rack, linens are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as massage, kids club, games room. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Klub Hotel Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Klub Hotel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Klub Hotel Bangkok 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。