Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
note avec
9655 avis
Mis à jour le February 15, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) is not only widely regarded as Bangkok’s premier 5-star plus hotel, but much of the Asian region holds that view, reflected in several major awards presented over the last few years. Strategically located adjacent to the popular MBK shopping and office complex and within easy walking distance of the city's entertainment and classy shopping hub, visitors are amazed at the diversity of Siam Square, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and Central World Plaza. Additionally, the hotel is linked to the BTS skytrain for easy transport to other Bangkok attractions. The Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) features renowned restaurants and a 9,000sqm Olympic Club with basketball, tennis, squash, badminton, ping-pong, a gym, aerobics studio, outdoor swimming pool, and spa. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified).

Adresse / Carte

444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

