BANGKOK TEST & GO

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
оценка с
9655
Обновление February 15, 2022
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 0
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 1
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 2
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 3
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 4
Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) - Image 5
+37 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) is not only widely regarded as Bangkok’s premier 5-star plus hotel, but much of the Asian region holds that view, reflected in several major awards presented over the last few years. Strategically located adjacent to the popular MBK shopping and office complex and within easy walking distance of the city's entertainment and classy shopping hub, visitors are amazed at the diversity of Siam Square, Siam Discovery, Siam Paragon, and Central World Plaza. Additionally, the hotel is linked to the BTS skytrain for easy transport to other Bangkok attractions. The Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) features renowned restaurants and a 9,000sqm Olympic Club with basketball, tennis, squash, badminton, ping-pong, a gym, aerobics studio, outdoor swimming pool, and spa. If you’re looking for the most convenient choice in town offering great value for money, look no further than Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified).

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified) , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Pathumwan Princess Hotel (SHA - certified)
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

444 Phayathai Road, Pathumwan, Siam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10330

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
2605 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
8.4
рейтинг с
7337 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU