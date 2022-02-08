SAMUI TEST & GO

Panya Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.5
通过
9条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Panya Resort - Image 0
Panya Resort - Image 1
Panya Resort - Image 2
Panya Resort - Image 3
Panya Resort - Image 4
Panya Resort - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Panya Resort is ideally situated in Choengmon; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 11.0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Choeng Mon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Panya Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Panya Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Panya Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Panya Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

24/32 Moo 5 Choeng Mon Beach Bophut Koh Samui Suratthani, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1
Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

萨穆嘉纳别墅
9.3

3 评论
฿-1
美利亚苏梅岛
9.3

90 评论
฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7

3 评论
฿-1
法恩角酒店
9

17 评论
฿-1
通塞湾酒店
8.9

646 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛丽思卡尔顿酒店
9

69 评论
฿-1
美拉蒂海滩度假村及水疗中心
8.7

512 评论
฿-1
苏梅岛拉瓦娜安纳塔拉度假村
8.4

438 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU