Panya Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

7.5
Bewertung mit
9 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Panya Resort is ideally situated in Choengmon; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 11.0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Choeng Mon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Panya Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Panya Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

Adresse / Karte

24/32 Moo 5 Choeng Mon Beach Bophut Koh Samui Suratthani, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

