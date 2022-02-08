SAMUI TEST & GO

Panya Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.5
note avec
9 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Panya Resort - Image 0
Panya Resort - Image 1
Panya Resort - Image 2
Panya Resort - Image 3
Panya Resort - Image 4
Panya Resort - Image 5
+20 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Panya Resort is ideally situated in Choengmon; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 11.0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Choeng Mon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Panya Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Panya Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Panya Resort , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Panya Resort
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

24/32 Moo 5 Choeng Mon Beach Bophut Koh Samui Suratthani, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Hôtels partenaires

Hôtel Skye Beach
9.5
note avec
23 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Villa Chaweng Noi avec piscine
8
note avec
464 Commentaires
De ฿-1

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

Villas à Samujana
9.3
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
note avec
90 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
note avec
3 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Hôtel Cap Fahn
9
note avec
17 Commentaires
De ฿-1
L'hôtel Tongsai Bay
8.9
note avec
646 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Le Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
note avec
69 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa
8.7
note avec
512 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
note avec
438 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU