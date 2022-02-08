Panya Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Panya Resort is ideally situated in Choengmon; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 11.0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Choeng Mon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Panya Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Panya Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.