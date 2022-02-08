SAMUI TEST & GO

Panya Resort - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.5

9レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Panya Resort - Image 0
Panya Resort - Image 1
Panya Resort - Image 2
Panya Resort - Image 3
Panya Resort - Image 4
Panya Resort - Image 5
+20 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Designed for both business and leisure travel, Panya Resort is ideally situated in Choengmon; one of the city's most popular locales. With its location just 11.0 km from the city center and 3 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. A haven of rest and relaxation, the hotel will offer total renewal just steps away from the city's numerous attractions such as Samui Football Golf Club, Jungle Minigolf, Choeng Mon Beach. The facilities and services provided by Panya Resort ensure a pleasant stay for guests. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, solarium, pool (kids), garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Panya Resort the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Samui.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Panya Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Panya Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

24/32 Moo 5 Choeng Mon Beach Bophut Koh Samui Suratthani, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

パートナーホテル

スカイビーチホテル
9.5
との評価
23 レビュー
から ฿-1
チャウエンノイプールヴィラ
8
との評価
464 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

サムジャナヴィラ
9.3
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
メリアサムイ島
9.3
との評価
90 レビュー
から ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
との評価
3 レビュー
から ฿-1
ケープファーンホテル
9
との評価
17 レビュー
から ฿-1
トンサイベイホテル
8.9
との評価
646 レビュー
から ฿-1
ザ・リッツ・カールトンサムイ島
9
との評価
69 レビュー
から ฿-1
メラティビーチリゾート＆スパ
8.7
との評価
512 レビュー
から ฿-1
アナンタララワナサムイ島リゾート
8.4
との評価
438 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU