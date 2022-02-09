PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel Amber Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
通过
1366条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 0
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 1
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 2
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 3
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 4
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Hotel Amber Pattaya is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel Amber Pattaya offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of Hotel Amber Pattaya is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Hotel Amber Pattaya.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Hotel Amber Pattaya的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Hotel Amber Pattaya
查看所有评论

地址/地图

399/9-10 Moo. 9, Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 21, Pattaya 3rd road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU