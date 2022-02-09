Hotel Amber Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Hotel Amber Pattaya is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel Amber Pattaya offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of Hotel Amber Pattaya is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Hotel Amber Pattaya.