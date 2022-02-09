PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel Amber Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6
оценка с
1366
Обновление February 9, 2022
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 0
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 1
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 2
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 3
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 4
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 5
+39 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Hotel Amber Pattaya is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel Amber Pattaya offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of Hotel Amber Pattaya is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Hotel Amber Pattaya.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Hotel Amber Pattaya , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Hotel Amber Pattaya
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

399/9-10 Moo. 9, Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 21, Pattaya 3rd road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
рейтинг с
593 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
рейтинг с
29 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
рейтинг с
645 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
рейтинг с
314 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
рейтинг с
1288 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
рейтинг с
463 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
рейтинг с
4921 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU