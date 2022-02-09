PATTAYA TEST & GO

Hotel Amber Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.6

1366 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 0
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 1
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 2
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 3
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 4
Hotel Amber Pattaya - Image 5
+39 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Hotel Amber Pattaya is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Pattaya. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 3.5-star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Hotel Amber Pattaya offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Pattaya. The property offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, fireplace. The ambiance of Hotel Amber Pattaya is reflected in every guestroom. complimentary tea, electric blanket, fireplace, free welcome drink, mirror are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Hotel Amber Pattaya.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Hotel Amber Pattaya 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Hotel Amber Pattaya
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

399/9-10 Moo. 9, Soi Chaloem Phrakiat 21, Pattaya 3rd road, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
평가
593 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
평가
29 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5
평가
645 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
평가
314 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
평가
463 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
평가
4921 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU