CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
通过
2278条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Empress Hotel - Image 0
Empress Hotel - Image 1
Empress Hotel - Image 2
Empress Hotel - Image 3
Empress Hotel - Image 4
Empress Hotel - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Empress Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Empress Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

199/42 Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU