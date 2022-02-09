Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels