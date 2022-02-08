The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel

Chiang Mai
Renovated in 2019, The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Chiang Mai for business or pleasure. The excitement of the city center is only 0 KM away. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, postal service can be enjoyed here. The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel is home to 30 guestrooms. All are tastefully furnished, and many even provide such comforts as closet, complimentary tea, dressing room, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring. Recreational facilities available at the property include fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage, pool (kids). Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel.

184 Ratchamanka Road, Phra Sing, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

