CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.2
通过
62条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+17 相片
快速反应
100% 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)以优先方式，以及Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe King Room 29
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Luxury Room 31
฿21,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,000 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 2 Adults
Deluxe Twin Room 36
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿13,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,300 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
特别优惠单击请求查看
最大值 4 Adults
Family Suite 69
฿33,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿18,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿9,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • Netflix公司

Nestled in the footstep of the famous Doi Suthep of Chiangmai, Merchant Villa Chiang Mai is a work of art among nature as much as a hotel.

Surrounded by a beautiful landscape with panoramic views of the mountain, this truly historic 14-room boutique hotel is originally designed by renowned architect, Khun Jullatat Kitibud, Thailand National Artist.

In the year 2018, the historic home has been renovated interior and exterior into a British Colonial style architecture. However, the essence and the structure of the original design remain.

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

Sukhaphiban 5 Alley, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

