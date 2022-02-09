CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
คะแนนจาก
2278
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Empress Hotel - Image 0
Empress Hotel - Image 1
Empress Hotel - Image 2
Empress Hotel - Image 3
Empress Hotel - Image 4
Empress Hotel - Image 5
+29 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

199/42 Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

