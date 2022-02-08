Huen Jao Ban Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

฿5,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 1 Adult
Superior Double Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,510 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Superior Twin Room 27
฿21,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,370 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,680 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,670 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Family Room 36
฿25,720 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,970 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿20,330 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,570 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Junior King Suite 36
฿29,100 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,660 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,680 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,250 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,240 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 厨房
  • 客厅
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Triple Room 36
฿22,920 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,720 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,210 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,010 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Deluxe Triple Room 36
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,160 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿19,430 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,120 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Junior Triple Suite 40
฿30,780 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿16,010 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿22,350 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,590 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,220 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 厨房
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池
  • 工作空间
最大值 1 Adult
Extra Family Room 45
฿23,480 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,170 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿21,230 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,020 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 阳台
  • 咖啡机
  • 家庭套房
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 户外设施
  • 游泳池

Nestled in the heart of Huay Kaew, Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 70 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include flat screen television, bathroom phone, cleaning products, clothes rack. Recreational facilities available at the property include outdoor pool, spa, massage. Huen Jao Ban Hotel is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Chiang Mai.

地址/地图

208/20 Sukaphiban Soi 12, Jaoban Road Chiang Mai, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

