CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
通过
381条评论进行评分
更新于 March 27, 2022
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 0
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 2
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 3
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 4
Nidhra Lanna Hotel - Image 5
+15 相片
快速反应

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room 35
฿5,671 - 1 Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Nidhra Lanna Hotel is located in the Tha Phae area of Chiang Mai. Only 0.5 km from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Nidhra Lanna Hotel offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, taxi service, express check-in/check-out, luggage storage. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include hot tub, garden are designed for escape and relaxation. Nidhra Lanna Hotel is a smart choice for travelers to Chiang Mai, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Nidhra Lanna Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Nidhra Lanna Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

52 Chaiyapoom Rd, Changmoi, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU