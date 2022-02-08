CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

The Rise Suites - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9.5
通过
7条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
The Rise Suites - Image 0
The Rise Suites - Image 1
The Rise Suites - Image 2
The Rise Suites - Image 3
The Rise Suites - Image 4
The Rise Suites - Image 5
+11 相片
快速反应
฿1,000 订金

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系The Rise Suites以优先方式，以及The Rise Suites从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Twin Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double Room 27
฿17,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,000 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,400 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,200 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿6,500 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐
最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 2 Infants
Suite with Mountain View 35
฿18,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,900 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿12,700 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿7,600 - 5th Day Test & Go
要求预订
快速请求（2次点击）
BOOKMARK

特征

  • 浴缸
  • 允许健身
  • HDMI电缆
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • 客厅
  • 微波
  • Netflix公司
  • 小额存款
  • 游泳池
  • 素食餐

The Rises Suites is a newly opened hotel in 2021, We are presenting you a great overall standard of hotel and services to make your stay in Chiang Mai more comfortable and joyful moment during your stay with us.

地址/地图

Pa Kae, Fah Ham, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

