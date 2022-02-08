CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Walking Street Residence - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.1
通过
735条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

When visiting Chiang Mai, you'll feel right at home at Walking Street Residence, which offers quality accommodation and great service. Set 0.5 km from the excitement of the city, this 2.5-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Walking Street Residence ensure a pleasant stay for guests. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including free Wi-Fi in all rooms, taxi service, ticket service, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), air conditioning, wake-up service to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Whatever your reason for visiting Chiang Mai, the Walking Street Residence is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

地址/地图

72/2 Rajchamangkha Rd., T.Phra Sing A.Muang, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

