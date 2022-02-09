CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
Bewertung mit
2278 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Empress Hotel - Image 0
Empress Hotel - Image 1
Empress Hotel - Image 2
Empress Hotel - Image 3
Empress Hotel - Image 4
Empress Hotel - Image 5
+29 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Empress Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Empress Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

199/42 Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
Bewertung mit
371 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
Bewertung mit
735 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
Bewertung mit
7 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
Bewertung mit
62 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
Bewertung mit
1184 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU