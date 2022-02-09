CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4
rating with
2278 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Empress Hotel - Image 0
Empress Hotel - Image 1
Empress Hotel - Image 2
Empress Hotel - Image 3
Empress Hotel - Image 4
Empress Hotel - Image 5
+29 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Empress Hotel, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Empress Hotel
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

199/42 Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
rating with
371 reviews
From ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
rating with
7 reviews
From ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
rating with
15 reviews
From ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
rating with
62 reviews
From ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
rating with
1184 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU