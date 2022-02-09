CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Empress Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.4

2278レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Empress Hotel - Image 0
Empress Hotel - Image 1
Empress Hotel - Image 2
Empress Hotel - Image 3
Empress Hotel - Image 4
Empress Hotel - Image 5
+29 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The glass tower high-rise of Empress Hotel offers 375 tasteful rooms that offer great views of the city, river, and mountains. Located in a quiet area alongside a park, the property is a 15-minute walk from Chiang Mai’s famous night bazaar. This 4-star hotel is also a 10-minute drive from the airport. There are many excellent onsite restaurants for guests to choose from - including The Brasserie, a newly decorated grill room that offers grilled meats with fine wines and decadent desserts. The breakfast buffet has an excellent assortment of international food to keep guests full throughout the day. If you’re looking for a special and unique experience, look no further than Empress Hotel.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Empress Hotelゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Empress Hotel
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

199/42 Changklan Road, Chang Khlan, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
との評価
371 レビュー
から ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
との評価
735 レビュー
から ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
との評価
7 レビュー
から ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
との評価
15 レビュー
から ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
との評価
62 レビュー
から ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
との評価
1184 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU