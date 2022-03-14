BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8
通过
1218条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana, located in Don Muang, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel offers easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Don Muang International Airport, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, and Vayupak Convention Center. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Centra Hotels & Resorts experience await you at Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana. The hotel provides room service, facilities for disabled guests, a car park, elevator, and Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 204 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Internet access, ironing facilities, satellite/cable TV, and a coffee/tea maker. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as a garden, golf course within 3km, and a fitness center to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana.

地址/地图

120 Mu 3 Convention Centre Building, Chaengwattana Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

