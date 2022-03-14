BANGKOK TEST & GO

Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.8

1218レビューによる評価
更新日 March 14, 2022
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 0
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 1
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 2
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 3
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 4
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana - Image 5
+30 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana, located in Don Muang, is a popular choice for travelers. The hotel offers easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks such as Don Muang International Airport, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, and Vayupak Convention Center. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Centra Hotels & Resorts experience await you at Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana. The hotel provides room service, facilities for disabled guests, a car park, elevator, and Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure guests the greatest comfort. Step into one of 204 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as Internet access, ironing facilities, satellite/cable TV, and a coffee/tea maker. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as a garden, golf course within 3km, and a fitness center to make your stay truly unforgettable. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthanaゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Centra by Centara Government & Convention Chaeng Watthana
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

120 Mu 3 Convention Centre Building, Chaengwattana Road, Laksi, Don Mueang International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10210

パートナーホテル

True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
との評価
1085 レビュー
から ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
との評価
2458 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
との評価
2090 レビュー
から ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
との評価
6947 レビュー
から ฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2
との評価
3757 レビュー
から ฿-1

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

The Riche Boutique Hotel Don Mueang Airport
7.3
との評価
506 レビュー
から ฿-1
Don Muang Hotel
8.1
との評価
2646 レビュー
から ฿-1
Aspira One Sutthisan
8.7
との評価
487 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Rama VI Hotel
7.9
との評価
730 レビュー
から ฿-1
Mestyle Garage Hotel Bangkok
8.6
との評価
75 レビュー
から ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
との評価
1116 レビュー
から ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
との評価
6272 レビュー
から ฿-1
Grand Fortune Hotel Bangkok
7.9
との評価
2454 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU