Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
通过
2452条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Located in the heart of Pattaya, this 5-star, award-winning hotel features 72 rooms furnished with a blend of traditional Thai and contemporary flair along with all the modern amenities and unlimited high speed internet access. Altogether, Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery assures a simply irresistible experience. The hotel is adjoining Pattaya’s newest lifestyle shopping mall, The Avenue, with easy access to the beach, entertainment districts, Central Festival Pattaya, Royal Garden, and Café Scene. To unwind, guest will be pleased to find massage treatments, a pool, Jacuzzi, gym/fitness facilities, sauna, steam room, and spa on the premises. The Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

485 1 Moo 10 Pattaya 2nd Road Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

