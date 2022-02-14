PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5

2452 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Pattaya, this 5-star, award-winning hotel features 72 rooms furnished with a blend of traditional Thai and contemporary flair along with all the modern amenities and unlimited high speed internet access. Altogether, Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery assures a simply irresistible experience. The hotel is adjoining Pattaya’s newest lifestyle shopping mall, The Avenue, with easy access to the beach, entertainment districts, Central Festival Pattaya, Royal Garden, and Café Scene. To unwind, guest will be pleased to find massage treatments, a pool, Jacuzzi, gym/fitness facilities, sauna, steam room, and spa on the premises. The Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

주소 /지도

485 1 Moo 10 Pattaya 2nd Road Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

