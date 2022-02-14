PATTAYA TEST & GO

Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
rating with
2452 reviews
Updated on February 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the heart of Pattaya, this 5-star, award-winning hotel features 72 rooms furnished with a blend of traditional Thai and contemporary flair along with all the modern amenities and unlimited high speed internet access. Altogether, Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery assures a simply irresistible experience. The hotel is adjoining Pattaya’s newest lifestyle shopping mall, The Avenue, with easy access to the beach, entertainment districts, Central Festival Pattaya, Royal Garden, and Café Scene. To unwind, guest will be pleased to find massage treatments, a pool, Jacuzzi, gym/fitness facilities, sauna, steam room, and spa on the premises. The Baraquda Pattaya - Mgallery has long been a favorite in Pattaya for both business and leisure travelers.

Address / Map

485 1 Moo 10 Pattaya 2nd Road Nongprue Banglamung, Central Pattaya, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

