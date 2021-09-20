PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8
通过
1636条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 0
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 1
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 2
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 3
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 4
Angsana Laguna Phuket - Image 5
2 评论
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

普吉岛悦椿（Angsana Laguna Phuket）酒店毗邻风景秀丽的邦涛湾（Bang Tao Bay），位于普吉岛最令人垂涎的地区。客人距离热闹的普吉镇和国际机场仅20分钟车程。专为充满活力的大都会旅客而设计，其客房拥有充满活力和时尚的装饰，并配有最新的电器。拥有无与伦比的安达曼海翡翠水源，这里为活跃的度假者提供水上运动，并提供一系列内部设施，包括为那些度过轻松假期的人提供水疗和按摩治疗。客人会发现这家服务至上的酒店物超所值。

分数
4.9/5
优秀的
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
2
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
🇧🇷Fabiana Neves Vale

评论于 20/09/2021
到达 12/09/2021
5.0 Laguna Room
正数     
  • Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável
负面的
  • Não encontramos

Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza!

🇫🇷Gwladys Roussel

评论于 26/07/2021
到达 06/07/2021
4.8 Laguna Room
正数     
  • 舒适：好人
负面的
  • 任何

享受隔离检疫/舒适/友善的员工/美味的早餐/良好的服务和水疗中心

