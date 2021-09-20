伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店从你会直接收取货款。

普吉岛悦椿（Angsana Laguna Phuket）酒店毗邻风景秀丽的邦涛湾（Bang Tao Bay），位于普吉岛最令人垂涎的地区。客人距离热闹的普吉镇和国际机场仅20分钟车程。专为充满活力的大都会旅客而设计，其客房拥有充满活力和时尚的装饰，并配有最新的电器。拥有无与伦比的安达曼海翡翠水源，这里为活跃的度假者提供水上运动，并提供一系列内部设施，包括为那些度过轻松假期的人提供水疗和按摩治疗。客人会发现这家服务至上的酒店物超所值。

普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店的客人评论：

🇧🇷 Fabiana Neves Vale 到达 12/09/2021 5.0 Laguna Room 正数 Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável 负面的 Não encontramos Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza! 

🇫🇷 Gwladys Roussel 到达 06/07/2021 4.8 Laguna Room 正数 舒适：好人 负面的 任何 享受隔离检疫/舒适/友善的员工/美味的早餐/良好的服务和水疗中心