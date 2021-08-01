PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛芭东宜必思酒店 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
7.5
通过
770条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Ibis Phuket Patong is no longer operating as an ASLQ.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

芭东海滩我们的畅销书之一！普吉岛芭东宜必思酒店地理位置优越，位于芭东安静的地区，但距离Bangla Road仅有10分钟的步行路程，距离海滩仅5分钟路程。

芭东普吉岛宜必思酒店设有大型游泳池和全套娱乐节目，为所有人提供欢乐时光。租一辆自行车去看看当地，或使用汽车租赁服务进行长途旅行。

在现代时尚的房间里放松一下，然后在附近逛街。海滩正等一小段距离。芭东（Patong）夜生活场所也在附近，但距离喧闹不远。

泰式餐厅受到西班牙小吃风格的影响。选择任何风味的组合来制作餐点。移至酒吧，品尝最喜欢的饮料。全天24小时提供饮料和小吃。

便利设施/功能

  • 在第0、5和11天进行了3次COVID-19筛查测试（PCR）
  • 24/7专职现场护士
  • 日常健康监测
  • 远程医疗服务（额外收费）
  • 结帐时提供COVID-19官方免费证书
  • 每天三餐（早餐，午餐和晚餐），包括泰国，亚洲和西式美食
  • 抵达时免费享用小吃
  • 有线电视（本地和国际频道）
  • 免费高速上网
  • 免费客房内设施
  • 第6天和第12天打扫房间
  • 客房服务和洗衣房可享受20％的折扣
分数
3.3/5
平均数
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
1
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛芭东宜必思酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛芭东宜必思酒店
查看所有评论

🇺🇸james a heaney

评论于 01/08/2021
到达 04/07/2021
3.3 Standard
正数
  • 可以游泳或步行到海滩
负面的
  • 很少营业

完成隔离后无处可去，因为该国已关闭。我会等到国家完全开放后再旅行。我有家人要见或会等待。

地址/地图

10 Chalermphrakiat Road Kathu District Phuket, 83150 Patong Beach, Thailand

