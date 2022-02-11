Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
芭东海滩精选推荐之一。 Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa度假村位于芭东海滩沿岸，俯瞰安达曼海。拥有2个室外游泳池和4个用餐场所，还设有水疗中心和保龄球馆。
Phuket Graceland酒店的客房设有木地板和现代泰国装饰。每间客房均配有电视，带迷你吧的冰箱和沏茶/咖啡设备。私人浴室配有浴缸和淋浴。
客人可以在室外温泉游泳池中畅游，或在健身房锻炼身体。旅游咨询台可满足旅行需求，而图书馆则是安静阅读的理想场所。服务包括汽车租赁，洗衣和行李寄存。
每天供应自助早餐。提供泰国和国际美食的Bua Luang餐厅和Parakang咖啡店全天开放。池畔酒吧和大堂酒廊供应饮品。
Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa酒店距离普吉国际机场40分钟车程。