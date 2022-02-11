AQ酒店客房总数 333 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital Siriroj

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心以优先方式，以及普吉岛优雅度假村及水疗中心从你会直接收取货款。

芭东海滩精选推荐之一。 Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa度假村位于芭东海滩沿岸，俯瞰安达曼海。拥有2个室外游泳池和4个用餐场所，还设有水疗中心和保龄球馆。 Phuket Graceland酒店的客房设有木地板和现代泰国装饰。每间客房均配有电视，带迷你吧的冰箱和沏茶/咖啡设备。私人浴室配有浴缸和淋浴。 客人可以在室外温泉游泳池中畅游，或在健身房锻炼身体。旅游咨询台可满足旅行需求，而图书馆则是安静阅读的理想场所。服务包括汽车租赁，洗衣和行李寄存。 每天供应自助早餐。提供泰国和国际美食的Bua Luang餐厅和Parakang咖啡店全天开放。池畔酒吧和大堂酒廊供应饮品。 Phuket Graceland Resort and Spa酒店距离普吉国际机场40分钟车程。

便利设施/功能 入住期间进行3次COVID-19实时RT-PCR技术筛选测试

24小时护理服务

如果COVID-19检测呈阳性，则可入院

从普吉国际机场到度假村的机场接送服务

全膳服务，菜单上有多种选择

客房服务可提供其他餐点

客房清洁服务

免费高速上网WIFi

带有各种外国和国内频道的数字电视主游泳池和酒店草坪设有休闲区

单独的温度计用于日常温度检查

官方的无COVID-19证书通过了2项筛选测试

度假村和医院的专业护士提供24小时协助

