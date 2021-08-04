Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛悦榕庄以优先方式，以及普吉岛悦榕庄从你会直接收取货款。
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
普吉岛悦榕庄双池别墅专为寻求非凡体验的人士而设计，为您提供私密而宁静的环境以及豪华的空间。设置在带双泳池的热带花园中，让您尽享奢华，准备好享受您自己的别墅主人的量身定制的款待，为您的普吉岛5星级别墅度假体验增光添彩。
33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand