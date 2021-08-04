AQ酒店客房总数 32 卧室 伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital

预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛悦榕庄以优先方式，以及普吉岛悦榕庄从你会直接收取货款。

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛悦榕庄双池别墅专为寻求非凡体验的人士而设计，为您提供私密而宁静的环境以及豪华的空间。设置在带双泳池的热带花园中，让您尽享奢华，准备好享受您自己的别墅主人的量身定制的款待，为您的普吉岛5星级别墅度假体验增光添彩。

便利设施/功能 您的经验包括：

Luxury Accommodation

Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van

Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner

24 hours Virtual Villa Host

In-Villa Dining Menu Available

20% Discount on Food & Beverage

曼谷医院-普吉岛服务

COVID-19 tests during stay

Doctor Visits

Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse

Temperature Check Twice per Day

COVID-19 Free Certificate

分数 5.0 /5 优秀的 基于 1 审查 评分 1 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 🇮🇱 Miriam Cohen 到达 23/07/2021 5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa 正数 这里是天堂般的美丽。食物和游泳池很棒，一切都超出了预期！感谢所有团队！特别是我们伟大的主人 Miku 和 Jini 负面的 没有什么。一切都完美 在这里与家人共度美好时光，您不会后悔，它非常昂贵，但绝对值得

