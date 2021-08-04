PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛悦榕庄 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8.8
通过
319条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
快速反应
5% 订金
1 REVIEW
AQ酒店客房总数 32 卧室
伙伴医院 Bangkok Hospital

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系普吉岛悦榕庄以优先方式，以及普吉岛悦榕庄从你会直接收取货款。

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛悦榕庄双池别墅专为寻求非凡体验的人士而设计，为您提供私密而宁静的环境以及豪华的空间。设置在带双泳池的热带花园中，让您尽享奢华，准备好享受您自己的别墅主人的量身定制的款待，为您的普吉岛5星级别墅度假体验增光添彩。

便利设施/功能

  • 您的经验包括：
  • Luxury Accommodation
  • Private Airport Pick-Up by Hotel Van
  • Your Selection of In-Villa Gourmet Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner
  • 24 hours Virtual Villa Host
  • In-Villa Dining Menu Available
  • 20% Discount on Food & Beverage
  • 曼谷医院-普吉岛服务
  • COVID-19 tests during stay
  • Doctor Visits
  • Daily Health Monitoring by On Site Nurse
  • Temperature Check Twice per Day
  • COVID-19 Free Certificate
分数
5.0/5
优秀的
基于 1 审查
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是普吉岛悦榕庄的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 普吉岛悦榕庄
查看所有评论

🇮🇱Miriam Cohen

评论于 04/08/2021
到达 23/07/2021
5.0 Two Bedroom Double Pool Villa
正数     
  • 这里是天堂般的美丽。食物和游泳池很棒，一切都超出了预期！感谢所有团队！特别是我们伟大的主人 Miku 和 Jini
负面的
  • 没有什么。一切都完美

在这里与家人共度美好时光，您不会后悔，它非常昂贵，但绝对值得

Hotel Offer Brochure

食物菜单图片

地址/地图

33/27 Moo 4, Srisoonthorn Road, Cherngtalay, Amphur Talang, Phuket, 83110 Bang Tao Beach, Thailand

