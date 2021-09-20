Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
予約リクエストにより、優先的にアンサナラグーナプーケット 直接連絡し、 アンサナラグーナプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。
Booking requests for Angsana Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.
View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.
風光明媚なバンタオベイに隣接するアンサナラグーナプーケットホテルは、プーケットで最も人気のあるエリアにあります。活気あるプーケットタウンや国際空港から車でわずか20分です。ダイナミックな国際的な旅行者のために設計された、活気に満ちたスタイリッシュな装飾が施された客室には、最新の電化製品が備わっています。アンダマン海のエメラルド色の水への比類のないアクセスで、アクティブな行楽客のためのウォータースポーツだけでなく、リラックスした休日の人のためのスパやマッサージトリートメントを含むさまざまな社内施設があります。ゲストはこのサービス指向のホテルで優れた価値を見つけるでしょう。