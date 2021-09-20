PHUKET TEST & GO

アンサナラグーナプーケット - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8

1636レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
2 レビュー
パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

予約リクエストにより、優先的にアンサナラグーナプーケット 直接連絡し、 アンサナラグーナプーケットが直接支払いを回収します。

風光明媚なバンタオベイに隣接するアンサナラグーナプーケットホテルは、プーケットで最も人気のあるエリアにあります。活気あるプーケットタウンや国際空港から車でわずか20分です。ダイナミックな国際的な旅行者のために設計された、活気に満ちたスタイリッシュな装飾が施された客室には、最新の電化製品が備わっています。アンダマン海のエメラルド色の水への比類のないアクセスで、アクティブな行楽客のためのウォータースポーツだけでなく、リラックスした休日の人のためのスパやマッサージトリートメントを含むさまざまな社内施設があります。ゲストはこのサービス指向のホテルで優れた価値を見つけるでしょう。

スコア
4.9/5
優れた
に基づく 2 レビュー
評価
優れた
2
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
アンサナラグーナプーケットゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す アンサナラグーナプーケット
すべてのレビューを見る

🇧🇷Fabiana Neves Vale

でレビュー 20/09/2021
に到着しました 12/09/2021
5.0 Laguna Room
ポジティブ     
  • Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável
ネガ
  • Não encontramos

Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza!

🇫🇷Gwladys Roussel

でレビュー 26/07/2021
に到着しました 06/07/2021
4.8 Laguna Room
ポジティブ     
  • 快適：いい人
ネガ
  • どれでも

検疫/快適/素敵なスタッフ/素晴らしい朝食/良いサービスとスパのための場所での滞在をお楽しみください

