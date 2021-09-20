パートナー病院 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

風光明媚なバンタオベイに隣接するアンサナラグーナプーケットホテルは、プーケットで最も人気のあるエリアにあります。活気あるプーケットタウンや国際空港から車でわずか20分です。ダイナミックな国際的な旅行者のために設計された、活気に満ちたスタイリッシュな装飾が施された客室には、最新の電化製品が備わっています。アンダマン海のエメラルド色の水への比類のないアクセスで、アクティブな行楽客のためのウォータースポーツだけでなく、リラックスした休日の人のためのスパやマッサージトリートメントを含むさまざまな社内施設があります。ゲストはこのサービス指向のホテルで優れた価値を見つけるでしょう。

スコア 4.9 /5 優れた に基づく 2 レビュー

🇧🇷 Fabiana Neves Vale に到着しました 12/09/2021 5.0 Laguna Room ポジティブ Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável ネガ Não encontramos Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza! 

🇫🇷 Gwladys Roussel に到着しました 06/07/2021 4.8 Laguna Room ポジティブ 快適：いい人 ネガ どれでも 検疫/快適/素敵なスタッフ/素晴らしい朝食/良いサービスとスパのための場所での滞在をお楽しみください