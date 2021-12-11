AQ酒店客房总数 79 卧室
预约请求，把你放在直接联系与普吉岛拉古纳假日俱乐部度假酒店以优先方式，以及普吉岛拉古纳假日俱乐部度假酒店从你会直接收取货款。
Hotel Refund Policy
- Flexible Refund with noticed in advance.
- Guest must be present a reference documents for requesting refund at least 10 day in advanced in case of VISA cancelled, COE Cancelled or Flight Cancelled.
- In any urgent or postponed without further notice. Penalty Charge one night will be added on booking.
房间数
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
邦涛海滩精选推荐之一。 Laguna Holiday Club Phuket Resort度假村位于挽涛海滩（Bang Tao Beach），提供带厨房，用餐区和阳台的宽敞住宿，阳台可欣赏高尔夫球场，游泳池或泻湖的景色。度假村提供免费班车服务，距离海滩只有2分钟的步行路程。
套房设有一个设备齐全的厨房。除了沏茶/咖啡设备，还包括微波炉和冰箱。带有线频道的电视配有DVD播放器。
该度假胜地距离普吉镇和普吉国际机场有25分钟车程。
拉古纳假日俱乐部设有带玻璃墙的健身中心和带水滑梯的游泳池。其他设施包括一个儿童俱乐部和游戏室。前台可以安排旅游，高尔夫和水疗服务。
度假村的Seedlings餐厅面向高尔夫球场，从06:30-22:30营业，提供各种各样的面条和小吃以及地道的普吉岛特色菜。还提供儿童菜单。客人可以在酒吧享用清凉的饮料。提供客房服务。
便利设施/功能
- 由内部护士/人员进行的每日两次健康监控
- 24小时现场护士服务进行评估
- 度假村进行2次COVID-19实验室测试/人（11晚和15晚2次，8晚1次）
- 1次上门拜访/人
- 如果发现紧急情况或检测到COVID-19，则应送往医院
- 单程机场接送至酒店
- 全膳15天（每人每天三餐）
- 免费高速WiFi
- 智能电视和Netflix帐户
- 24小时客户服务协助
- 其他食品和饮料有10％的折扣
- 在第5、8和12天的住宿期间提供清洁服务（第一次拭子之后的第一次清洁服务，结果是负面的）
3.4 One-Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- The staff is very nice and helpful. The food was decent.
- The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and is full of mold, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
- The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
The building is old, has lots of wooden furniture, and has lots of molds, which affected my health quite poorly because I have a mold allergy (blocked nose entire stay and problems breathing). The central aircon was probably a contributing factor and needs a proper internal cleaning as well.
The cleaning was not very good either as some places had lots of dust. If the hotel managers take care of these things, it would be a good AQ hotel.
4.2 One-Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Excellent hospitality.
- Excellent response to any requests or issues during the stay.
- Quiet and relaxing location.
- Large balcony with good views.
- Netflix on the TV.
- Microwave.
- Some of the meal options were small in quantity.
- The air conditioners are slightly noisy.
My 7th quarantine stay and 3rd in Thailand. The suite is large and has a great balcony off the living room and another smaller one off the bedroom. The area is next to the golf course and lakes and there wildlife hanging around all the time as well, squirrels, monitor lizards and a variety of birdlife. Along with that and the golfers going past there is always something to look or laugh at from the balcony.
The air conditioners were slightly too noisy for my liking but might not bother others. They were definitely cold enough.
Any issues or requests I had in the suite were taken care of with a simple Line message to the front desk and they were immediate with their response. Khun Tuang made an extra effort to get some requested tea bags for me and this was highly appreciated.
The food was tasty enough and delivered hot most of the time when possible, but some of the dishes were small in size, in my opinion, but if there is a 24hr menu to order from as well.
Overall the stay was enjoyable and well organized at the property.
4.6 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- The staff are great, the room is large and comfortable, and the wifi was really good. I was working throughout the quarantine with no problems.
- The only negative is that you can't order outside food but that is the regulation in Phuket and not the fault of the staff. They were very helpful with all requests
- Expensive laundry service
I would definitely stay here again if I had to do another quarantine. There was a nice view from the room, a balcony and it is very spacious. I think those are all important qualities when you have to be isolated like this. The staff was great and they helped with all requests, they had a lot of choices on the menu and it would be good for most people. They have vegan and vegetarian options which is important as well. You can also use food panda to order from 711 or supermarkets. The only negative is you can't order food from outside (again, not the hotels policy but the governments). Also the laundry service is very expensive.
4.8 One-Bedroom Suite
正数
负面的
- Service was first class
- Spacious room
- Food was delivered on time always
- The building is somewhat dated
- Food variety starts to get boring after a few days, though still good food
Attentive staff, the go above and beyond to provide a fantastic service. They were quite helpful when asked to print out and scan documents, getting me a mouse pad, a yoga mat, green tea. I hope the hotel top management recognizes the great job the staff does, it is their more valuable asset!
4.4 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- Good size suite
- Balcony with seating
- Bath Tub
- Exercise Bike supplied in room, no extra charge
- Wifi was ok for searching and emails, but not very good conference calls and presentations via Microsoft Teams.
The staff were very helpful and accommodation, no request was too large for them to help, purchasing items from outside was no issue for the staff to help.
3.8 Two-Bedroom Suite
正数

负面的
酒店工作人员很好。热情好客。内务管理的时间可以更频繁。
4.9 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- 湖边的景色。各种食物。
- 整理房间。工作人员彬彬有礼。
拉古纳俱乐部是优秀的 ASQ 计划。该程序已完成所有事情，并且套餐价格合理。所有的员工都很有礼貌并接种了疫苗，所以我觉得留在这里很安全。
4.5 Junior Suite
正数
负面的
- 这个地方的一切都很好。工作人员非常乐于助人，食物有很好的选择和质量，房间很大，有需要的一切，微波炉、冰箱、餐具和带 Netflex 的智能电视
- 真的不要太多，有事找东西。热水和压力需要一些工作，波动很大，但可以控制。
我向 ALQ 推荐这个地方，它非常舒适，高尔夫球场的美景，美味的食物和工作人员非常乐于助人。