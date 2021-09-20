PHUKET TEST & GO

앙사나 라구나 푸켓 - AQ / ASQ

Phuket
8

1636 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
2 리뷰
파트너 병원 Bangkok Hospital Phuket

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉앙사나 라구나 푸켓 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 앙사나 라구나 푸켓 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Booking requests for Angsana Laguna Phuket are no longer possible through ASQ.in.th, but dont worry we have over 400+ ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ/ALQ/SANDBOX Hotels by clicking HERE.

아름다운 방 타오 베이에 인접 해있는 Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel은 푸켓에서 가장 탐나는 지역에 있습니다. 활기찬 푸켓 타운과 국제 공항에서 차로 단 20 분 거리에 있습니다. 역동적이고 국제적인 여행객을 위해 설계된 객실은 최신 가전 제품이 장착 된 활기차고 세련된 장식으로 꾸며져 있습니다. 안다만 해의 에메랄드 빛 물에 타의 추종을 불허하며 활동적인 휴가객을위한 수상 스포츠뿐만 아니라 편안한 휴가를 즐기는 사람들을위한 스파 및 마사지 트리트먼트를 포함한 다양한 구내 시설이 있습니다. 이 서비스 지향 호텔에서 훌륭한 가치를 발견하실 수 있습니다.

점수
4.9/5
우수한
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
2
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
🇧🇷Fabiana Neves Vale

검토 20/09/2021
도착 12/09/2021
5.0 Laguna Room
긍정적     
  • Comida muito boa, atendimento de qualidade, quarto espaçoso e confortável
네거티브
  • Não encontramos

Hotel com um atendimento de excelência, são super atenciosos, as medidas AQ são eficientes. O cardápio diversificado e todos os pratos muito saborosos. Voltaria a me hospedar com minha família com toda certeza!

🇫🇷Gwladys Roussel

검토 26/07/2021
도착 06/07/2021
4.8 Laguna Room
긍정적     
  • 편안함 : 좋은 사람들
네거티브
  • 어느

검역/편안함/친절한 직원/놀라운 아침 식사/훌륭한 서비스와 스파

