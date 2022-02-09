BANGKOK TEST & GO

Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.1
rating with
471 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 0
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 1
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 2
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 3
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 4
Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Image 5
+4 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique SuitesYellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 1.8 km from the Snake Farm (Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute).Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, a charming and cozy on-site fireplace will keep you warm on cold days and nights.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a separate living room. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library and shared lounge and TV area.You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 88% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 95% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 95% of competition in the city on room comfort.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

33/3 Soi Narathiwas 7 (Prapinij), South Sathorn Rd., Thungmahamek, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand, 10120

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
rating with
6947 reviews
From ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
rating with
4241 reviews
From ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
rating with
694 reviews
From ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
Chatrium Residence Sathon Bangkok
8.3
rating with
5835 reviews
From ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
rating with
307 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU