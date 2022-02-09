Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique SuitesYellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travelers. This hotel is in the vicinity of popular city attractions, conveniently located for travelers to explore. Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites puts numerous activities at your fingertips, with its convenient location just 1.8 km from the Snake Farm (Queen Saovabha Memorial Institute).Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with taxi and shuttle services available.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, a charming and cozy on-site fireplace will keep you warm on cold days and nights.Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the laundromat, dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites. In-room conveniences such as room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with blackout curtains and air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a separate living room. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the daily newspaper, television, in-room video streaming and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, instant coffee and instant tea are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Once there, be sure to check out bar for some in-house nighttime fun.If you like to eat in the privacy of your room, Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites can arrange to have groceries delivered to your doorstep.Yellow Ribbon Hills Boutique Suites offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage. With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. No need to go anywhere after dinner -- play with friends or family at the library and shared lounge and TV area.You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops and souvenir shops.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews score this hotel higher than 88% of accommodations in the city on value for money.Verified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 95% of accommodations in the city.This accommodation beats more than 95% of competition in the city on room comfort.