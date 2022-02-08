PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
rating with
495 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, beaches, nightlife hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those who want to venture out, Cadillac Café’ & Bar and Cabana Bar, and Pattaya Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors.While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, and 24-hour front desk.Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, free Wi-Fi, non-smoking rooms, and air conditioning, which are provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available, which include an outdoor pool and a garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

Address / Map

310/3 Moo 10 Beach Road Nongprue Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

