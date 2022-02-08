PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
waardering met
495 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+25 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, beaches, nightlife hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those who want to venture out, Cadillac Café’ & Bar and Cabana Bar, and Pattaya Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors.While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, and 24-hour front desk.Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, free Wi-Fi, non-smoking rooms, and air conditioning, which are provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available, which include an outdoor pool and a garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Wave Hotel (SHA Certified)
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

310/3 Moo 10 Beach Road Nongprue Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
waardering met
29 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
waardering met
593 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
waardering met
314 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
waardering met
15 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
waardering met
1288 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
waardering met
4921 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
waardering met
463 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
waardering met
856 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU