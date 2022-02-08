PATTAYA TEST & GO

Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
9.1
Bewertung mit
495 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 0
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 1
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 2
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 3
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 4
Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+25 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Pattaya Beach Road, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, beaches, nightlife hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For those who want to venture out, Cadillac Café’ & Bar and Cabana Bar, and Pattaya Beach are just some of the attractions available to visitors.While lodging at this property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, and 24-hour front desk.Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, free Wi-Fi, non-smoking rooms, and air conditioning, which are provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available, which include an outdoor pool and a garden. Whatever your purpose of visit, Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) is an excellent choice for your stay in Pattaya.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Wave Hotel (SHA Certified) , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Wave Hotel (SHA Certified)
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

310/3 Moo 10 Beach Road Nongprue Banglamung, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5
Bewertung mit
29 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5
Bewertung mit
593 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
Bewertung mit
314 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4
Bewertung mit
15 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6
Bewertung mit
1288 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
Bewertung mit
4921 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7
Bewertung mit
463 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1
Bewertung mit
856 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU