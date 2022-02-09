BANGKOK TEST & GO

W22 by Burasari - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.7
通过
601条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
W22 by Burasari - Image 0
W22 by Burasari - Image 1
W22 by Burasari - Image 2
W22 by Burasari - Image 3
W22 by Burasari - Image 4
W22 by Burasari - Image 5
+18 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, W22 by Burasari is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. W22 by Burasari offers many facilities to enrich your stay in Bangkok. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas can be enjoyed here. Guests can choose from 123 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at W22 by Burasari.

地址/地图

22 Mittphan Road, Pomprab, Pomprabsattrupai , China Town, Bangkok, Thailand, 10100

